MAZUREK - Henry John

Of Lancaster, entered into rest September 19, 2020. Loving son of Mark and Rebecca (nee Lesniak) Mazurek; dear brother of Amanda and Melissa; cherished grandson of Henry and Patricia Mazurek and Carol (late John) Lesniak; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., on Wednesday from 2-9 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2020.