KALINOWSKI - Henry A. "Grandpa, Dee, Charlie, Sarge"
October 1, 2021, age 89, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Dolores L. (nee Kusior) Kalinowski; loving father of Diane (late Billy) Bryant, Kevin (Missy), Joann (Jim) Piotrowski and Carol (Steve) Winiarski; cool grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; devoted brother of late Irene (late Joseph) Fredericks, late Anthony (Agnes), late Frank (late Gloria), late Max "Collins", late John (Marie), late Thaddeus "Teddy" (Teresa) and Rose (late Arthur) Blamowski; special friend of the late Dorothy Geising; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Henry was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a US Army Combat Medic and a recipient of the Bronze Star. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd. (corner of Union Rd.). Please assemble at church. Interment in the Parish Cemetery. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
"Tooda-loo"
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.