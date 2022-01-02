KOLB - Henry J.
December 25, 2021. Survived by his children Steven (Jennifer), Daniel (Julia) and Julie (Patrick) Greene-Canfield and their mother Donna (nee Tauriello) Kolb. Cherished Papa "Pappy" of Ashleigh, Nicholas, Atticus, Shepard, Sawyer and Harper. Brother of Liz (Frank) Watson, Charlie (Sharon), Eddie, Mary, Debbie (Brett) Treadway, John Kolb and John Carlson. Uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins. Longtime partner of Char Weaver. Henry was a retiree from the Town of Tonawanda Engineering Department. The family will received friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations on Friday, January 7th, from 5 to 6 PM. Where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's memory to American Red Cross. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.