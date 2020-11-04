Nieman - Henry DDS
November 3, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Life partner of Theresa Gannon; loving father of Cynthia (Douglas) Pawlarczyk, Judith Albert, Paul Henry (Debora) Nieman, Robert (Anne) Nieman, Kathleen (Randall) Pede, Colleen (Phoenix) Gannon-Hills and Maureen (Kevin) McLaren; cherished grandfather of Alexis (Edgar) Arceo, Jessica (Chase) Beckmann, Marie Albert, Jacob (Hannah) Nieman, Meghan Nieman, Hailey Nieman, Kaitlin Nieman, Stephanie Nieman, Nicholas (Jaclyn) Pede, Todd (Laura) Pede, Jessica McLaren, Marissa McLaren and Connor McLaren and several great-grandchildren; dear brother of Jane Colosi, Ellner Link and the late Matthew and Lucian Nieman. Henry was a dentist for more than 60 years in Lancaster and was a proud WWII veteran of the United States Navy, an avid golfer and member of Lancaster Country Club for over 60 years. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with his Theresa and family, playing golf and traveling. The family will be present on Thursday, from 3-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Church, please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Condolences and donations shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
