ANDRZEJEWSKI - Henry P.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Crowell) Andrzejewski; loving son of the late John and Stephania Andrzejewski; dear brother of Henrietta (Henry "Hank") Wachowiak and the late Rose Broderick, Edward Andrews, Richard Anthony, Eugene Andrzejewski and Donald Anthony; also survived by step-children, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.