Henry P. ANDRZEJEWSKI
ANDRZEJEWSKI - Henry P.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Crowell) Andrzejewski; loving son of the late John and Stephania Andrzejewski; dear brother of Henrietta (Henry "Hank") Wachowiak and the late Rose Broderick, Edward Andrews, Richard Anthony, Eugene Andrzejewski and Donald Anthony; also survived by step-children, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
