Henry J. and Rose R. SAPECKY
SAPECKY - Henry J. and Rose R.
Henry J. Sapecky and Rose R. Sapecky will be interred together on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11 AM at the Williamsville Cemetery, 5402 Main Street, Williamsville, NY. Henry passed away on April 1, 2013, at the age of 94, and Rose followed on May 6, 2020, at the age of 103. They were the beloved parents of the late John J. Sapecky and the late Sally S. Lenahan. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Please prepare any kind words you would like to share. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
