BACKES - Henry W.
Of Akron, NY, passed away November 23, 2020. Survived by children, Melissa (Chris) Munn of Akron, Earl Backes of Akron and Wendy Backes of Springville; sister, Norma Lawrence of East Aurora. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and former supervisor for the Erie Co. Highway Department. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Sympathy may be shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.