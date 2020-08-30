DREW - Henry Walter, Jr.
August 28, 2020, beloved husband of the late Genevieve (nee Kaczmarek) Drew; loving father of Kathleen (Lee) Kidd, Kevin and Daniel Drew; loving grandfather of four grandchildren; loving brother of Ann (William) Biniszkiewicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. A visitation was privately held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd. (please assemble at church). Facial coverings and social distancing are required for Mass. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials made to a Catholic charity of your choice
. Henry was a U.S. Navy WWII veteran and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5670, where he obtained the Kolbe 4th Degree. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.