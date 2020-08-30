Menu
Henry Walter DREW Jr.
DREW - Henry Walter, Jr.
August 28, 2020, beloved husband of the late Genevieve (nee Kaczmarek) Drew; loving father of Kathleen (Lee) Kidd, Kevin and Daniel Drew; loving grandfather of four grandchildren; loving brother of Ann (William) Biniszkiewicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. A visitation was privately held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd. (please assemble at church). Facial coverings and social distancing are required for Mass. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials made to a Catholic charity of your choice. Henry was a U.S. Navy WWII veteran and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5670, where he obtained the Kolbe 4th Degree. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
