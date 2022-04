WEBB - HenryBorn in Grand Island on March 28, 1933. Passed into eternal life on April 2, 2022, age 89, beloved husband of Marian Webb and the late June Webb; devoted father of Gary (Robin) Webb, Jennifer (Matthew) Widmann and the late Gene, Gregory and Michael Webb; dear stepfather of Bobby (Stephanie) LoTempio, Jamie (Nicole) and Justin (Mia) Barden, Heidi (Kyle) Ness, Matthew (Joni) LoTempio and Mark Smith; dearest brother of Donald (Karen) Webb, Shirley (late Lewis) Smith and the late Esther (Clifford) Lozo, Harold (Josephine), Emory (Eileen) Webb, Florence (Layne) Winkelsas and Lester (Joan) Webb; also survived by several cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Henry served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 and was a member of the American Legion, George F. Lamm Post. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com