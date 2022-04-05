Menu
Henry WEBB
1933 - 2022
Born in Grand Island on March 28, 1933. Passed into eternal life on April 2, 2022, age 89, beloved husband of Marian Webb and the late June Webb; devoted father of Gary (Robin) Webb, Jennifer (Matthew) Widmann and the late Gene, Gregory and Michael Webb; dear stepfather of Bobby (Stephanie) LoTempio, Jamie (Nicole) and Justin (Mia) Barden, Heidi (Kyle) Ness, Matthew (Joni) LoTempio and Mark Smith; dearest brother of Donald (Karen) Webb, Shirley (late Lewis) Smith and the late Esther (Clifford) Lozo, Harold (Josephine), Emory (Eileen) Webb, Florence (Layne) Winkelsas and Lester (Joan) Webb; also survived by several cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Henry served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 and was a member of the American Legion, George F. Lamm Post. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.
