Cuz you were A Warrior and God Needed One So He Choose you As I Was Growing up in Georgia You Were Our Protector Made When We Were Doing What Appeared Right To Us It Seemed Wrong to you An Therefore You Made Us Do It The Right Way When You Came Down to Vist your Family In Georgia You Bought Laughter Good Vibes An We Were So Glad To see You Herny An Thanks To Your Care Some Of Your Younger Family members are Still Alive I'm A Witness So I SAY Rest on Family You Were A Good An Faithful Servant An Cuz You Will Never be Forgotten But Always Appreciated God Shower My Buffalo NY Family With Your Grace An Mercy An Guide Us Through this Spell Of Sorrow Family your Struggles Are Over An Your Work On Earth Is Done Rih Herny

Jimmy Price January 15, 2022