WIGORSKI - Henryk

December 30, 2021, husband of the late Alina; brother of two sisters in Poland and predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; brother-in-law of Zofia Wcislo; uncle of Barbara (Daniel) Michaloski and Renata (Zbigniew) Wilczynska; also survived by many family members in Poland. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady Help of Christians Church on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.