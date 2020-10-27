POECH - Herbert A.
October 25, 2020, at the age of 90; beloved son of the late Herbert and Mary (nee Skaloud) Poech; caring brother of the late Hildegard (late Henry) Pinak; dearest uncle of Marie Carr, Ann Penwarden, and Paul Pinak. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10 AM. Friends invited.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.