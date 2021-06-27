Menu
Herbert BENSON
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Benson - Herbert
Born at Children's Hospital in Buffalo, NY, on July 1, 1933. He passed away in Hamburg, NY, on Dec. 10, 2020. Brother of Lawrence Benson and cousin of William Reed, Suzanne Tuttle, William Niblock, John Niblock, Paul Langbartel, Kathy Reagan, Jean Horton and Warren Horton. He will be sorely missed by family, friends and everyone at Elderwood Assisted Living in West Seneca where he last resided. He will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, NY, beside his mother and father on July 1, 2021. Family and friends will meet at the Delaware and Delevan entrance to Forest Lawn Cemetery at 12:30pm and precede from there to section 41 for interment with military honors at 1PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Delaware and Delevan entrance to Forest Lawn Cemetery
NY
Jul
1
Interment
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
