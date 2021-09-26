Menu
Herbert F. BULLUCK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BULLUCK - Herbert F.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 19, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., Summer, on Thursday, from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Dear Bulluck family, I had the privilege of knowing Herbie from little league baseball through high school. He was a kind, friendly and giving person. He now joins his dad, one truly fine gentleman, in heaven. You are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless.
John B McDonnell
September 28, 2021
Dear Family members of Herb, I was so sorry to hear of Herbs passing, please accept my heartfelt condolences. It seems like yesterday we graduated from the Police Academy together and now this, God Bless you Buddy, may the Lord take you home to his Kingdom.
Mark A. Martinelli
September 26, 2021
