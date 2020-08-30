DOEING - Herbert E.
Of Hamburg, NY, August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy D. (Morabito) Doeing; dearest father of Susan D. (Michael) Grossman and William H. Doeing. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Doeing was an U.S. Army veteran of WWII. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.