FOSTER - Herbert L. Of Edgartown, MA, formerly of Williamsville, NY, age 93, February 26, 2021. Beloved husband of 54 years to Anita (d. January 6, 2006); devoted father to Donna, Yonina Andrea (son-in-law, Steve Katz, d. September 26, 2016); and grandson, Alex F. Katz, (both of Williamsville). Remembering Herb's smile, laughter, and "It is Hard to be Humble"! Foster, Brooklyn raised, innovative UB Professor, Civil Rights Activist, outdoor enthusiast. Donations to: Anita G. and Herbert L. Foster Student Scholarship Endowment Fund at UB Foundation; FeedMoreWNY.