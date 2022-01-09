HISTED - Herbert M., Jr.
Age 67, of North Tonawanda, January 6, 2022, in Veterans Administration Hospital following a brief illness. Herbert had served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a former employee of Armstrong Pumps. He loved playing softball and was an avid Bills and Cowboys fan and an all-around sports enthusiast. He was the son of the late Herbert and Barbara (Stevenson) Histed. Beloved father of Nathan Histed. Brother of Bruce (Kimberly) Histed; uncle of several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be announced at a future date. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.