HISTED - Herbert M., Jr.
Age 67, of North Tonawanda, January 6, 2022, in Veterans Administration Hospital following a brief illness. Herbert had served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and was a former employee of Armstrong Pumps. He loved playing softball and was an avid Bills and Cowboys fan and an all-around sports enthusiast. He was the son of the late Herbert and Barbara (Stevenson) Histed. Beloved father of Nathan Histed. Brother of Bruce (Kimberly) Histed, and uncle of several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 16th, from 1 PM- 3 PM at FRETTHOLD AND HAMP FUNERAL HOME, 37 Adam Street in Tonawanda, NY. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 15, 2022.