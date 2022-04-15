Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herbert M. HISTED Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street
Tonawanda, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 16 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
Send Flowers
HISTED - Herbert M., Jr.
Age 67, of North Tonawanda, January 6, 2022, in Veterans Administration Hospital following a brief illness. Herbert had served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and was a former employee of Armstrong Pumps. He loved playing softball and was an avid Bills and Cowboys fan and an all-around sports enthusiast. He was the son of the late Herbert and Barbara (Stevenson) Histed. Beloved father of Nathan Histed. Brother of Bruce (Kimberly) Histed, and uncle of several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 16th, from 1 PM- 3 PM at FRETTHOLD AND HAMP FUNERAL HOME, 37 Adam Street in Tonawanda, NY. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.