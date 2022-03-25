KEEM - Herbert F. Jr.Age 82, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 22, 2022, beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Sholtz) Keem; devoted father of Barbara (Dan Bacon) Keem, Robert (Michelle Ferreri) Keem, Lorrie (Geno) Rodarte and the late Karrie Bizzell; cherished grandfather of Daniel Keem, Ben Bizzell, Emily (fiance Bill O'Hare) Keem, Brynne Snyder and Erin Kornowski; treasured great-grandfather of Amelia, Maddie, Peyton and Brooke; loving son of the late Herbert and Marie Keem; dear brother of Linda (Dave) Gohn, Dorothy (Bert) Brochey; and the late Ann Dickinson and Henry Keem. Herbert was a 1957 graduate of Tonawanda High School. He was a proud US Navy veteran and appreciative of the services he received at the VA Hospital. Herbert was an honored retiree of Williamsville School District. He was also a HUGE Buffalo Bills and NY Yankees fan. Herbert was loved by all as an avid fisherman, hunter, reader, and little league coach. He valued the outdoors and spending weekends with family and friends at Allegany State Park. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in the City of Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted Monday, March 28th at 11:00 AM. Everyone is welcome to attend. A Private Burial will occur on a later date in the Western New York National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Herbert's name to the Buffalo VA Medical Center. Condolences may be shared at