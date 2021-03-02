Menu
Herbert A. STOCKSCHLAEDER
STOCKSCHLAEDER - Herbert A.
Of Eden, NY, died suddenly February 27, 2021, devoted husband of Erika L. (nee: Schneider); loving father of Lisa Ann DiAngelo and Herbert Arthur (Michelle) Stockschlaeder II; caring grandfather of Lauren, Erich, Gretchen, Rachael, Amelia and Herbert Arthur, III; great-grandfather of Lillian; brother of Margaret (late Harry) Belter. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to the family..our thoughts and prayers are with you...
Deborah and Robert Long
March 11, 2021
I just found out.. sooo sorry for your loss
Bridget fijas
March 9, 2021
My condolences to your family on your loss.
Kim Zane
March 4, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. We have many fond memories of Uncle Herb from over the years at picnics and family gatherings. He will be sadly missed.
Lynette, Tyler & Ashley Lenau
March 2, 2021
ERIKA AND FAMILY. SO MANY GOOD MEMORIES WITH YOU AND HERB. YOU BOTH WERE VERY GOOD FRIENDS. HE IS UP THERE WITH HIS FISHING BUDDIES DOUG,PHIL AND AL.
KAY DENZ
March 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies , we had many fond memories of uncle Herb
Rita Pearson
March 2, 2021
Lisa, so very sorry for your loss prayers for you and your family. May your memories bring you comfort in your grief.
Victoria Richter
Friend
March 2, 2021
Herb was a friend for a long time. He will be missed.
Tom Trembath
March 2, 2021
So so sorry to hear of your loss. He was a great man. My memories will forever stay in my heart
Kim Ott
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss thoughts and prayers for your family.
Michele Benhatzel
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss Prayers sent to your family
Theresa Busse
March 2, 2021
