STOCKSCHLAEDER - Herbert A.
Of Eden, NY, died suddenly February 27, 2021, devoted husband of Erika L. (nee: Schneider); loving father of Lisa Ann DiAngelo and Herbert Arthur (Michelle) Stockschlaeder II; caring grandfather of Lauren, Erich, Gretchen, Rachael, Amelia and Herbert Arthur, III; great-grandfather of Lillian; brother of Margaret (late Harry) Belter. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.