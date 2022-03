STOCKSCHLAEDER - Herbert A.Of Eden, NY, died suddenly February 27, 2021, devoted husband of Erika L. (nee: Schneider); loving father of Lisa Ann DiAngelo and Herbert Arthur (Michelle) Stockschlaeder II; caring grandfather of Lauren, Erich, Gretchen, Rachael, Amelia and Herbert Arthur, III; great-grandfather of Lillian; brother of Margaret (late Harry) Belter. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com