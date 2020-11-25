PINKERT - Herbert W., Jr.
Entered into rest surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 21st. Herbert is survived by his loving fiancée Jennifer Lachina. He is also survived by his sister Jennifer Pinkert, as well as the Liddle family, and his very dear friends John and his wife Deb. Herbert loved his two dogs, Missy and Oscar and also his three cats, Layla, Punkin, and Nigel. Relatives and friends may visit the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME on Friday, November 27th from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 noon. Everyone will be expected to adhere to the current COVID guidelines. Entombment will be held privately at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 25, 2020.