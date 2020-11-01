HACKNEY - Herman Lee
and Jane C.
Herman Lee Hackney entered into rest on October 28, 2020, and Jane C. Hackney entered into rest on April 10, 2015. Devoted parents of Bonnie Hackney, Connie (William III) Poorten and Cindee (David) Haynes; cherished grandparents of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Herman is the brother of Donna Schaublin and the late Jack Hackney. Jane is the sister of the late Shirley Crooks, William Crooks and Elizabeth Post. Services private. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.