Hatten - Herman H. Of Hamburg, NY, March 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Meyer) Hatten; loving father of Mark (Lori), Joseph (Kim), and Stephen (Laura) Hatten; cherished grandpa of Mitch, Erik, Nick (Ashley), Andrea, Tyler, and Jack; adored great-grandpa of Elizabeth May; dearest brother of the late Herbert (Mary) Hatten; also survived by relatives and friends. Herm was very active with the Hamburg and Scranton Vol. Fire Co. and member of the Hamburg Moose Lodge #992. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.
So sorry to hear about your loss Diane. Rest in Peace Herm.
Shirley Loefke
March 3, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of your loved one. Our Heavenly Father knows what you are going through and is reaching out his hand to help you. He will give you the strength needed to endure your time of sorrow. Roman 15:3,4
Cindy Cook
March 3, 2021
Diane sorry for the lost of Herman he was a good man from the time I met his at the school and even after I miss him and herby love bill gates
Bill Gates
March 3, 2021
Dear Hatten Family,
So sorry for your loss. I'll be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. God bless.