Hatten - Herman H.

Of Hamburg, NY, March 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Meyer) Hatten; loving father of Mark (Lori), Joseph (Kim), and Stephen (Laura) Hatten; cherished grandpa of Mitch, Erik, Nick (Ashley), Andrea, Tyler, and Jack; adored great-grandpa of Elizabeth May; dearest brother of the late Herbert (Mary) Hatten; also survived by relatives and friends. Herm was very active with the Hamburg and Scranton Vol. Fire Co. and member of the Hamburg Moose Lodge #992. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.