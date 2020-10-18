GINSBURG - Herman J.
October 17, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Odette (nee Chemaly) Ginsburg; loving father of Ann (Michael Esterl) Ginsburg and Ellen (Kevin) Perez; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Alex, Julie, Katherine and Ben; caring brother of the late Kalman Ginsburg; also survived by dear friends. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore at 11 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the main entrance to the cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.