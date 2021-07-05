BALSOM - Dr. Herschel J.
July 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Miriam "Mimi" Brownstein and the late Beverly Balsom. Devoted father of James (Miriam) and Michael Balsom. Former father-in-law of Sue Balch. Loving grandfather of Daniel, Kelly, Casey, and Jason. Brother of the late Dr. Melvin Balsom. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and step-children. Funeral services will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL,llc, 281 Dodge Rd., Tuesday at 2 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the S.P.C.A. Family guest book signed at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2021.