Dr. Herschel J. BALSOM
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
BALSOM - Dr. Herschel J.
July 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Miriam "Mimi" Brownstein and the late Beverly Balsom. Devoted father of James (Miriam) and Michael Balsom. Former father-in-law of Sue Balch. Loving grandfather of Daniel, Kelly, Casey, and Jason. Brother of the late Dr. Melvin Balsom. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and step-children. Funeral services will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL,llc, 281 Dodge Rd., Tuesday at 2 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the S.P.C.A. Family guest book signed at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road, Getzville, NY
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Michael, my heart is with you and know the unimaginable pain you are going through..understand, your Dad will be with you your entire life in spirit. I will see you either tonight or tomorrow
Jackie Silverberg
July 7, 2021
