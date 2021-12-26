KANE - Herta
Of Dresher, PA, formerly of Buffalo, NY, on December 24, 2021. She was preceded by her late husband Dr. Ernest Kane. Devoted mother of Vivien and Deborah Kane. Beloved grandmother of David and Sarah. Adored sister of Dr. Eric Lager. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday 2:00PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery (meet at Delaware and Delevan Gate), as well as live-streamed. Contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.