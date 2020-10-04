OSBORN - Hilda A.
(nee Gessner)
Of Tonawanda, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020. Wife of the late Donald H. Osborn, Sr.; daughter of the late Arthur and Edna Gessner; sister of Mildred (late Joseph) Petkus, late Jane McCrea, late Eleanor Burdick; devoted mother of Donna (David) Amfahr, Donald H. Osborn, Jr., Janet (late Chester) Czerwinski, Thomas (Colleen) Osborn, Patricia (Joseph) Noonan; loving grandmother to Alicia (Jeremy) Carpenter, Kelsey Osborn, Cody Osborn, Jensen Osborn, Ryan Osborn, Tyler Osborn, MacKenzie Osborn, David (Krista) Noonan, Ashley Noonan, Mitchell Noonan; beloved great-grandmother to four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private services held at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may visit St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY on Friday, October 9th from 12-1 PM followed by a Christian Mass Service at 1 PM. Condolences may be shared online at lombardofuneralhome.com
(Amherst location.) In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Buffalo, 235 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.