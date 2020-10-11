GAJDA - Hilda (nee Toman)
Of Orchard Park, NY, October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Gajda; loving mother of Joseph (Barbara) Gajda, Kathleen M. (Sam) Goldblatt and Sharon Ann (David) Phillips; devoted Nana of Joseph A., Lisa A., Evan M., Michael J., Lauren H., and Caroline E.; SuperNana to nine adoring great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of Our Lord Church 26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park, on Wednesday at 11 AM. Friends invited. There was a gentle breeze Saturday morning at 9am, maybe a few minutes earlier. Perhaps you felt it too - she was on her way after 97 years. Hilda was born in Ratiskovice, Czech Republic, in 1923. She emigrated as a young girl at eleven years of age and remained close to the large family she left behind her entire life. Her late husband Joe, also of the Czech Republic, was devoted to her and she to him. She was the calm in any storm. Her Christmas cookies were legend. After 33 years apart, Hilda and Joe are together. What a wonderful arc of life she lived. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.