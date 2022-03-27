Menu
Hilda I. HILL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
HILL - Hilda I. (nee Bailey)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert T. Hill; devoted mother of Marty J. (Susan Yoerk)Hill and the late Debbie, Robert, Gary Hill, and Tracy Kula; cherished grandmother of Tanya, Cheyanne, Paul, and Ryan; adored great-grandmother of three and great-great-grandmother of one; loving daughter of the late Oliver and Mary Bailey; predeceased by one brother and two sisters; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in First Baptist Church of East Aurora, 591 Porterville Rd., East Aurora, on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share your memories and online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
