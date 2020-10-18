Menu
Hilda Lore Lenczyk
LENCZYK - Hilda Lore
(nee Glück)
Age 89, of Springville, NY died October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of 72 years of Richard Lenczyk; mother of Linda DeYoung, Carla (Andy) Hody and the late Richard Lenczyk; also survived by eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents and a brother. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private calling hours and a service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
