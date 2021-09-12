HASTINGS - Hilde B. (nee Brinkhus)
Of Eden, NY, died Wednesday, September 7, 2021. Devoted wife of John Hastings; survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation will be observed. A Mass will be held on Saturday, September 18th, at 10 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church, 8791 S. Main St., Eden. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, Eden, NY. Words of sympathy may be made online at www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.