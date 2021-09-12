Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hilde B. HASTINGS
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
HASTINGS - Hilde B. (nee Brinkhus)
Of Eden, NY, died Wednesday, September 7, 2021. Devoted wife of John Hastings; survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation will be observed. A Mass will be held on Saturday, September 18th, at 10 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church, 8791 S. Main St., Eden. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, Eden, NY. Words of sympathy may be made online at www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
8791 S. Main St., Eden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.