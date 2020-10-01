KAPUSZCAK - Hope F.
(nee Nappo)
September 29, 2020, of Angola, NY, beloved wife of late Ronald R. Kapuszcak; devoted mother of Denise (Frank) Garwol, Ronald (Cheryl) Kapuszcak, Michele (David) Bertsch, and late Faith and Charity Kapuszcak; cherished grandmother of Lacey, Camille, Rachel, Andrew, Jack, and Aaron; loving great-grandmother of Jocelyn and Isabel; dearest sister of Dale (Debbie) Nappo, late Sandra Wiley, and late Joseph Nappo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 2-5 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com