Horace J. METZ
METZ - Horace J.
September 2, 2020, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (nee Giehrl) Metz; loving father of Patricia, Ronald (Mary Anne), David (Karen Cheu-Metz), Thomas (Amy) Metz and the late James Metz; cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; caring brother of four predeceased brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church, at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Infant of Prague Church Fund, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY 14225. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
