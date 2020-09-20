NASH - Hortense Butts
Entered into eternal rest September 12, 2020. Wife of the late Dr. Jesse Edward Nash, Jr.; cherished mother of Jesse Edward Nash, III, George Raymond Nash and Deborah Nash (Jonathan Sr.) Franklin; daughter of the late George W. and Ruby Tucker Butts; sister of the late Gloria McGowan; also survived by other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 10:30 AM - 11 AM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. The Reverend Stephen E. Lane Principal Celebrant. Entombment Rosewood Atrium Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Memorial Fund of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 15 Fernhill Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.