CRAWFORD - Howard Sr.
October 2, 2021 of Blasdell, NY, formally of N. Collins, NY, at the age of 88. Beloved of Mary Ann (Wittmeyer) Crawford. Loving father of Howard Jr. (Cindy) Crawford, Wendy Klubek, Carolyn (Dave) Karb, Theresa (Dennis) Dixon and the late David Crawford. Grandfather of eight grand and seven great-grandchildren. Brother of Dean (Barb) Crawford. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11 AM, from Holy Spirit Church N. Collins, NY. Please Assemble at Church. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, N. Collins, NY. If desired memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.