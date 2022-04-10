Menu
Howard S. HULL Jr.
HULL - Howard S., Jr.
Of Lackawanna, NY, April 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Arlene F. (Coggins) Hull; stepfather of David M. (Cherie) Green, Lisa M. Green, Jill M. Green and the late Christopher (Lori) Green; grandfather of Nathan G. Green and Marissa A. (Austin) Beyers; great-grandfather of Mason J. Beyers; son of the late Howard S., Sr. and Martha A. (Doggett) Hull; brother of Nancy (late Louis) Vona, Donald Hull, Kim (Geraldo) Labrador, Phillip (Karen) Hull, and the late Larry (Diana) Hull and Wanda (Henry) Orr; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Hull was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam era. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
