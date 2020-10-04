Menu
Howard J. HETHERLY
HETHERLY - Howard J.
Of Blasdell, NY, April 3, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Helen Hetherly; father of Paul Fiorella (William Kenny); predeceased by his brother Carl (Sally) Hetherly and survived by his sister Virginia Doak-Swann; uncle of Carl Hetherly, David Hetherly, Marian Hetherly and Lynda (Dana) Moser. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for both Howard and Helen on Saturday October 10th at 11AM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Baptist Church of Orchard Park, 5933 Big Tree Rd. 14127. Mr. Hetherly was a proud US Airforce Veteran of the Korean War. Condolences may be shared at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
