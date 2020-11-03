MARSHALL - Howard John
Age 65, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Anderson, Indiana, after a courageous battle with Covid-19.
He married the love of his life, Kelly (Beck) Marshall in 2011. They were blessed with 16 wonderful years together. Born in Buffalo, New York, Howard was the son of the late Oliver and Muriel (Leigh) Marshall. He attended Sweet Home High School. He was a certified automotive technician at several car dealerships, including over two decades at Mike Barney Nissan in Amherst, New York. Howard was a man of great faith, who most recently belonged to Liberty Grove Baptist Church and previously served as deacon at Pilgrim-St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Buffalo. He enjoyed camping, NASCAR racing, was a lifelong fan of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres and loved classic rock music. His favorite hymn was "Because He lives" which Kelly got to sing to him one last time before he passed. He was always ready to help friends and family with any project, big or small. He loved his dogs, especially his Beagle Chance and his very best friend, Micky, the Tibetan Spaniel mix. Howard is survived by his wife Kelly; daughter, Elizabeth (Jarrett) Metcalfe of Kenmore, New York; step-son, Zachary Wesco (fiancée Kennedy Sparks) of Sulphur Springs, IN; step-daughter, Elizabeth Wesco, (fiancé Jake Meisner) of Alexandria; grandchildren Carson, Bently and Zayn Wesco; father-in-law, Earl Beck; brother H. James Marshall and sister Catherine (late James) Maciag; brothers and sisters-in-law Tim (Pat), Bruce (Carol), Steve (Maria) and Scott (Kelly) Beck; sister-in-law, Barbara Marshall; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Marshall, who passed away earlier this year. He will be tremendously missed by his many friends and colleagues in both Indiana and Western New York. Graveside service will be 1:30 P.M. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Richland Township Cemetery with Pastor Hervey Lawrence officiating. A second memorial service will be held in Buffalo at a time convenient for the family.The family wants to thank the staff in the I.C.U. at Community Hospital Anderson, for their wonderful care of Howard. The family requests that masks be worn. ROZELLE-JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICE handled the services. Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.