Howard L. EAGAN
Of the Town of Wheatfield, NY, September 19, 2020. Husband of Janeene M. (Tokarczyk) Eagan, father of Marcas Eagan, Jessica Marquart and Danielle (Brian) Curry; grandfather of Natalia Curry and Taya Marquart; son of Robert and the late Bonnie (Miers) Eagan; brother of Robert (Rene) Eagan, Jr.; good friend of Kimberly Simpson, and her children, Andrew, Ross and Tara; also survived by several nieces and nephews. His family will be present on Saturday, from 2-5:30 PM, at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY, followed by Funeral Services at 5:30 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in his name to Pequannock First Aid & Rescue Squad, 528 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pomptom Plains, NJ 07444, or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
