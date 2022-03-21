My condolences to the Sackett family. I was a customer of Mr. Sackett for many years. I think it was Mr. Sackett's father who made my first glasses when I was 3 years old in the 1950s. I remember going to the Sackett Opticians office with my sisters and parents in the 1960s. I continued to rely on Mr Sackett into the 1980s, as did my late parents. He always provided reliable professional service and was truly a gentleman and all around nice guy. May his memory remain a blessing to all who knew him.

Mark Ludwig Work March 22, 2022