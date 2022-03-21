SACKETT - Howard
March 20, 2022. Husband of the late Gertrude (Barstein) Sackett. Father of Marsha J. Sackett of Shaker Heights, OH, David H. Sackett of Raleigh, NC and Peter A. (Jessica) Sackett of Lakewood, OH; brother of Adelle (late Mason "Bud") Shafer of Washington DC. Also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Howard was a Second generation owner of Sackett's Opticians in downtown Buffalo for over 50 years. A graveside service will be held at Anshe Ames/Mt. Carmel Cemetery (Carol Dr. Entrance), Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Buffalo VA Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.