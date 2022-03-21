Menu
Howard SACKETT
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 23 2022
11:00a.m.
Anshe Ames/Mt. Carmel Cemetery (Carol Dr. Entrance)
SACKETT - Howard
March 20, 2022. Husband of the late Gertrude (Barstein) Sackett. Father of Marsha J. Sackett of Shaker Heights, OH, David H. Sackett of Raleigh, NC and Peter A. (Jessica) Sackett of Lakewood, OH; brother of Adelle (late Mason "Bud") Shafer of Washington DC. Also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Howard was a Second generation owner of Sackett's Opticians in downtown Buffalo for over 50 years. A graveside service will be held at Anshe Ames/Mt. Carmel Cemetery (Carol Dr. Entrance), Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Buffalo VA Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Anshe Ames/Mt. Carmel Cemetery (Carol Dr. Entrance)
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the Sackett family. I was a customer of Mr. Sackett for many years. I think it was Mr. Sackett's father who made my first glasses when I was 3 years old in the 1950s. I remember going to the Sackett Opticians office with my sisters and parents in the 1960s. I continued to rely on Mr Sackett into the 1980s, as did my late parents. He always provided reliable professional service and was truly a gentleman and all around nice guy. May his memory remain a blessing to all who knew him.
Mark Ludwig
Work
March 22, 2022
So sorry to hear about your Dad. My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Sue Dudas
Friend
March 22, 2022
Peter. So sorry to hear of your dad's passing. He will be fondly remembered.
Larry Andrews
Friend
March 21, 2022
I am very sorry to hear of Howard's passing. Howard and my father, Leon were very good friends so many years ago. Howard had a very strong influence on my life when I was young. Rest In Peace.
Leon Urban
March 21, 2022
