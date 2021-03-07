Menu
Howard F. STRASSER
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
STRASSER - Howard F.
Of West Seneca, March 4, 2021. Beloved husband of 64 years to Dolores Wilczak Strasser; dearest father of Howard J. (Carm) Strasser, Paula (William) Martinez and Lori (Daniel) Dankert; loving Bubba of Joe (Ashley), Ashley (Tyler), Sonny and Jessi (Joe); great-grandfather of Payton and Noella; brother of the late Edward (late Clara Jane), Ronald (Nina) and Lawrence (Audrey) Strasser. Visitation Sunday, 1-3 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 12:30, at Blessed St. John XXIII Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West, NY
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
St. John XXIII RC Church
1 Arcade Street, West, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Howie' s passing. I worked with him at Worthington for many years and he took care of my cars when they needed a good mechanic. May he rest in peace
John Kawalec
March 8, 2021
