Hugh B. WILDMAN
WILDMAN - Hugh B.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Marlyis Arber Wildman; dearest father of Kenneth, Scott (Kathrine) Wildman, Elizabeth and Amy; grandfather of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of the late Joyce Wildman and Paul (Helen) Wildman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Hugh was a proud Marine Corps Veteran and member of IBEW 41 Local Union. Arrangements entrusted to PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
