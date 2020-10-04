ALLAN - Hugh J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce M. (nee Keeves) Allan; devoted father of Hugh (Diane) Allan, Scott Allan, and Guy (Denise) Allan; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren; loving son of the late Hugh (Anne) Allan and the late Colleen (late Earl) Hausrath; dear brother of Judith (Jack) Chandler, and Terry Hausrath; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service was held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Allan served in the US Navy. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com