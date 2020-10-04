Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Hugh J. ALLAN
ALLAN - Hugh J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce M. (nee Keeves) Allan; devoted father of Hugh (Diane) Allan, Scott Allan, and Guy (Denise) Allan; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren; loving son of the late Hugh (Anne) Allan and the late Colleen (late Earl) Hausrath; dear brother of Judith (Jack) Chandler, and Terry Hausrath; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service was held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Allan served in the US Navy. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.