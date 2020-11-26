GARDNER - Hugh J.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 23, 2020; Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Shwamle) Gardner; devoted father of Hugh F. (Jan) Gardner, Mary Dillenbeck, Richard (Michele) Gardner, Timothy (Debbie) Gardner, Gretchen (John) Flannery and the late Thomas Gardner; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren; loving son of the late Earl and Agnes Gardner; dear brother of Joseph (Mary) Gardner, Donna (James) Manning and predeceased by two brothers and five sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Friday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the immediate family in Nativity of Our Lord Church. Interment Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired contributions may be made to the Thomas Gardner Memorial Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO THE NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.