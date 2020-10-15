Menu
Hugh Macy FAVOR Sr.
Of Buffalo, entered into eternal rest on October 8, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Brenda Favor (nee Cartwright); predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Jacqueline Favor (nee DuPree); loving father of Sharon Favor, Hugh Macy Favor, Jr., Dietra (Curtis) Steed; step-father to Dawn Jamison; loving grandfather of Raven (Ronald) Byrd-Kinlock, Rayna Byrd, Hugh Macy Favor III, Reginald (Brittany) Favor, Tevin Favor, Curtis Steed Jr., Leyana Steed, Janell Steed; step-grandchildren Shanita Wilson, Natasha Reese, William Garrett; also survived by three great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Friday, 4-7 PM at the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. Visitation on Saturday at 10 AM and Macy's Celebration of Life will begin at 11 AM where Bishop Darius G. Pridgen will officiate at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. Entombment Trinity Mausoleum Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, 450 Masten Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.
