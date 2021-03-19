Menu
Hugh C. "Clint" MESSER
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lane Funeral Home, Inc.
8622 Buffalo Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
MESSER - Hugh C. "Clint"
A longtime resident of Niagara Falls passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario on July 22, 1937, the youngest son of John Wesley and Mary Johannah (Flett) Messer. He was a graduate of the former LaSalle Junior/Senior High School, Class of 1955 and attended Niagara University. While in senior high school, he met the love of his life, Anne Hammond Pratt. They married June 8, 1959. He served his country with great pride in the National Guard. During this time he began a long Career with the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, retiring in 1990 as personnel manager. During the 1970's and 1980's he worked for his friend, Otto Redanz, Jr. Enjoying retirement, but wanting to remain active, Hugh started working summers at the Maid of the Mist, a job he truly enjoyed. He was a member of Niagara River Lodge 785 F.&A.M. and a 32 Degree Mason for over 50 years. A man with a great sense of humor, unconditional love, support, strength and fun will be greatly missed. Clint was predeceased by his brother, Donald Wesley Messer in 1997. He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Anne Hammond Pratt Messer; his children, Margaret Anne Messer; Hugh C. Messer (Jenelle Faso) and their children, Carl Richard Saph, Jr. and James Clinton Messer; Andrew D. Messer (Jacqueline Beutel) and their children, John Wesley Messer and Thomas Benjamin Clarke Messer; Rosemary Elizabeth Messer Strassburg (Gary Strassburg) and their children, James Robert Strassburg (Rana Tomassetti), Anne Julia Strassburg; Johannah Rose Strassburg and Meghan Elizabeth Strassburg; sister-in-law, Margaret "Maggie" Witherby (Frederick) and their children, Eric Witherby and Ian Witherby (Gabe); lifelong dearest friend, Gene Norris Hilts (JoAnne); devoted cousins, Beverly Reed Hilts; Scott N. Hilts (Lori) Janelle Hilts Hanes (Heath); Michael James Mau; Danielle Lee Kinmartin and Brandon Mau; a special cousin in law, Brian Pratt; the Pratt family; his ever loyal English Bulldog, Winnie "Win" who never left his side, and Tippy his cat that brought him great comfort; his many special friends made throughout the years during school, the NFBC and the Maid of the Mist. Family present Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 10 AM in St. John de LaSalle RC Church, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. The interment will be private in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shiners Hospitals for Children.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lane Funeral Home, Inc.
8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
Mar
21
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Lane Funeral Home, Inc.
8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John de LaSalle RC Church
8477 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lane Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your loss of your dearest father and husband (grandfather too). You were blessed to have him for so many many years of which you have memories. During this time of grief, I'm sure you are remenicent of all the great times. God bless you all. Margi, give me a call! 716 423-9100!!!
Phyllis Vekich Stallard
March 31, 2021
