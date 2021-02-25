Menu
Hugh Benjamin SCOTT
SCOTT - Honorable Hugh Benjamin, US Magistrate Judge
Entered into eternal rest Friday, February 19, 2021. Dearest husband of Trudy Ann (nee Carlson) Scott; loving father of Hugh Benjamin Scott, Jr. and Everett Nelson (Natahcia) Scott; grandfather of Everett Nelson Scott Jr.; son of the late Edward Nelson and Anne Louie (nee Braithwaite) Scott; step-son of Madeline Scott; uncle of Edward Scott, Dawn Iverson and Diane Scott; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Judge Scott will lie in repose Saturday, February 27, 2021, 12 Noon-7 PM at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, New York. Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Minority Bar Association of WNY Foundation, PO Box 393, Niagara Square Station, Buffalo, New York, 14201-1012. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell St, Buffalo, NY
Trudy sorry to hear about your dearest passing..you always spoke of him when we worked at the Allstate office on Sheridan. may he rest in peace and you find comfort in remembering the good times you shared with him
John Ramos
December 23, 2021
Trudy, So sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you, the boys and your family. Lynn
Lynn Hughes
Trudy sorry to hear about your loss. Carole and I are in our thoughts and prayers.

Paul E. Woods
Paul Woods
So sorry for your loss. Trudy my thoughts and prayers are with you and your boys. Hugh was a great guy. Will always remember you and Hugh. Stay strong
Richard verdi
I would like to extend my condolences to the Scott family. Hugh was a consummate gentleman and professional who I had the privilege of knowing since we were neighbors many years ago. We can celebrate his well-lived life and legacy of public service.
Jeffery Hunter
It was an honor to know Hugh and volunteer with him at the Community Foundation. He was a true gentleman with a huge heart. We both had a love of cars. Buffalo truly loses a great man and community leader as well one of the nicest people you could ever call a friend. He will be missed
David Zebro
Please accept our condolences. Many wonderful memories as Judge Scott, Boys Scout Leader at St. Nicks.
The Baxter Family
Scott Family, Please accept my condolences on your loss. Judge Scott was a gentleman and the most down to earth member of the bench in the WDNY.
Larry Cannan
To Family and Friends of Judge Scott: I graduated from UB Law School in May, 1988. None of my professors impressed me more than Judge Scott. He was my Trial Technique professor and I remember him presenting his material at the venue of his Buffalo City Courtroom. He had a personable and easy manner, and he had the persuasive authority of a man loved what he did knew how to do it. I was never more excited about any honorary award conferral until I heard that Judge Scott was named the recipient of the Jaeckle Award at UB. It is with great sadness that I enter this small memory of a man who made such a valuable impression on me as a lawyer. His soul, and you, his family and friends, are in my prayers.
John Bardsley
Judge Scott was the kindest and most humble judge you could ever meet. He was always fair and respectful to everyone in his courtroom, regardless of their arguments or behavior. He would greet everyone with a warm smile and a sense of calm. He truly had a heart of gold. His smile and warm personality will be greatly missed in the court house. Rest in peace, Judge Scott. I am a better attorney for having the opportunity to know you.
Melissa M.
Mrs. Scott and family, I will always remember Judge Scott fondly as he was the first new judge to join the federal court after I started so many years ago. His quick smile and sense of humor will always bring fond memories. His skill on the bench was legendary for his fairness and wisdom. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. I will keep you and the rest of the Scott family in my prayers.
Patrick J Healy
Hugh JR and family, My deepest condolences. So sorry for your loss. What an amazing legacy your father leaves behind. Thinking of you all.
Mark Collard
