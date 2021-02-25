To Family and Friends of Judge Scott: I graduated from UB Law School in May, 1988. None of my professors impressed me more than Judge Scott. He was my Trial Technique professor and I remember him presenting his material at the venue of his Buffalo City Courtroom. He had a personable and easy manner, and he had the persuasive authority of a man loved what he did knew how to do it. I was never more excited about any honorary award conferral until I heard that Judge Scott was named the recipient of the Jaeckle Award at UB. It is with great sadness that I enter this small memory of a man who made such a valuable impression on me as a lawyer. His soul, and you, his family and friends, are in my prayers.

John Bardsley February 25, 2021