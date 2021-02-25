SCOTT - Honorable Hugh Benjamin, US Magistrate Judge
Entered into eternal rest Friday, February 19, 2021. Dearest husband of Trudy Ann (nee Carlson) Scott; loving father of Hugh Benjamin Scott, Jr. and Everett Nelson (Natahcia) Scott; grandfather of Everett Nelson Scott Jr.; son of the late Edward Nelson and Anne Louie (nee Braithwaite) Scott; step-son of Madeline Scott; uncle of Edward Scott, Dawn Iverson and Diane Scott; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Judge Scott will lie in repose Saturday, February 27, 2021, 12 Noon-7 PM at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., Buffalo, New York. Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Minority Bar Association of WNY Foundation, PO Box 393, Niagara Square Station, Buffalo, New York, 14201-1012. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.