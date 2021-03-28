Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hyman "HY" SHUMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
SHUMAN - Hyman "Hy"
March 25, 2021. Beloved longtime companion of Nancy Runfola; devoted father of Miriam Shuman and Aviva Shuman; loving grandfather of Oliver; brother of Charles (Penelope) Shuman, the late Irving Shuman, and the late Fay Dankner; brother-in-law of Marilyn Shuman; beloved ex-husband of the late Yvonne Velleman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family due to the current health regulations. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Hy's memory to a charitable cause of your choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Paula
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results