SHUMAN - Hyman "Hy"
March 25, 2021. Beloved longtime companion of Nancy Runfola; devoted father of Miriam Shuman and Aviva Shuman; loving grandfather of Oliver; brother of Charles (Penelope) Shuman, the late Irving Shuman, and the late Fay Dankner; brother-in-law of Marilyn Shuman; beloved ex-husband of the late Yvonne Velleman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family due to the current health regulations. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Hy's memory to a charitable cause of your choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.