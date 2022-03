BYSTOCK - Ian Seth

On April 16, 2020 of Williamsville, NY. Loving son of Linda Kahan and Marc Bystock; brother of Mara and Zach; boyfriend of Falyn; grandson of the late Myrna and Robert Kahan, and of the late Morton Bystock and grandmother Betty Bystock; nephew to Nancy and Diane and many close cousins and friends who loved Ian. Private services were held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the SPCA. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.