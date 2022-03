I love you dawg, and boy did this hit home man, you was there for me when no one else was, I can´t believe I got the news now, I wish I was still in Buffalo So I could have reached out in person, you know you was always so hard to get in touch but my boy you was always on the move, great studio sessions great music a lot of talent, no cliche but you was brother status with me, I hope your in a better place homie, I will make k.Goldie live on I promise that, may I see you again Ian. Thank you for you and the impact you had on me. Much love my brother, and to his family I´m with you, I was one of his music friends, music made him light up, that was his thing, and boy was he good at it.

Nahum September 24, 2021